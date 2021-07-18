36.6 C
Doha
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Qatar to roll out ‘smart buses’ for next school year

By Hala Abdallah

In The ClassroomTop Stories
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar takes new strides to utilise technology.

Smart buses will be used to transport students from the upcoming academic year, Tariq Al Emadi, Director of Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), announced in a television programme. 

The Qatari official confirmed that the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) is currently working on making this option available for all students nationwide by next year, in a bid to ease transportation for both children and parents.

Read also: Qatar’s public transport to go 100% electric by 2030

Al Emadi said the buses will be connected to a movement tracking app that can be downloaded on mobile phones, allowing parents to follow the route taken by drivers transporting their children to and from schools. 

The app also notifies parents once their children arrive at school and when they arrive home. 

Officials from MOEHE visited MoTC to chase up the latest developments of the project, which is also set to install various security and safety measures, including the presence of side sensors and cameras on buses, official government website Hukoomi said. 

