Qatar to support thousands of Palestinian refugees with education

The fund aims to rebuild education systems and provide them with a proper teaching environment.

Qatar Fund For Development [QFFD] signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with Palestine’s Ministry of Education to provide Palestinian children in refugee camps with education.

The MoU aims to contribute to Education Above All [EAA] Foundation’s efforts to support Palestinian refugee students under UNRWA’s schools in Gaza, the West Bank and Syria.

“We are proud of the work we are doing to help rebuild education systems and provide the necessary support, especially for students in Palestinian refugee camps affected by crises, poverty and disability,” said Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of the Qatar Fund For Development.

The MoU was signed by Al-Kuwari and Dr. Marwan Awartani, Palestinian Minister of Education, in cooperation with EAA.

Al-Kuwari also reiterated QFFD’s dedication to supporting children and refugees in the Gaza strip through different initiatives.

“The continued deterioration of the socio-economic situation in the Gaza Strip has led to large numbers of displaced and disadvantaged children who do not have access to quality education, shelter or support,” said Al-Kuwari.

QFFD’s initiatives target several sustainable development Goals, mainly education, through its support to people and organisations around the world, seeking quality, equitable education while providing communities with learning opportunities.

“Providing quality, equitable education to vulnerable and marginalised groups is an empowering factor for human development. Education provides skills that enhance employment opportunities and raise incomes, and it is a key tool for states and societies in socio-economic development,” said Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of EAA.

According to UNRWA, there are at least 1.5 million Palestinian refugees living in 58 refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

