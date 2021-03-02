24.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Qatar, Turkey relations tap into education with scholarship programme

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesIn The Classroom
[Unsplash]

A number of scholarships will be given to Turkish students by Qatar University with the purpose of strengthening relations between Doha and Ankara.  

Qatar and Turkey are initiating alternative ways to strengthen bilateral relations beyond politics and economy, with particular emphasis on education.

Following a discussion between Turkey’s Ambassador to Doha Mehmet Mustafa Goksu and Rector of Qatar University (QU) Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, the two parties reached an agreement to deepen cooperation in education.

Goksu said “the university administration will grant 30 scholarships to Turkish students to study all disciplines in Arabic,” Anadolu agency reported. 

The scholarship programme, expected to be processed in cooperation with the Turkish Maarif Foundation, is in line with QU’s vision of encouraging international and Turkish students to learn the Arabic language starting from the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year. 

“The ambassador also said talks with the private Lusail University are ongoing to provide scholarships for Turkish students to study law there,” the reports said. 

The agreement is being supported by the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Anadolu added.

Read also: Turkey, Qatar can contribute to easing Iran tensions: Cavusoglu

The move is expected to increase the level of cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries to match up with other fields, such as commercial and military.

The chairperson of the Turkish Maarif Foundation Birol Akgun said deepening the roots of culture and education “plays a decisive role in the security and peace of the region.”

Maarif is growing rapidly with 332 schools, one university, and 12 educational centers, boasting more than 40,000 students in 43 countries,” Anadolu reported.

Investing in people is the most strategic and impactful cooperation on the long-term for “multi-faceted relations between Turkey and the Arab world,” Akgun said.

In December of last year, Qatar’s Ambassador to Turkey Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi detailed plans to expand relations between Ankara and Doha beyond “strategic, political, economic, and defence aspects” to include deeper relations to connect people of both nations.

