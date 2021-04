Qatar-Turkey trade volume expected to exceed $5 billion target

The trade volume between the two allies increased by 6% to reach $1.6 billion last year.

Trade volume between Qatar and Turkey is expected to exceed the $5 billion target in the upcoming period, a Turkish organisation said.

The comments, made by the head of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association [MUSIAD], Abdurrahman, came amid a series of meetings held in Doha earlier this week, in which he met with several key Qatari business officials including Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani.

“Considered as an intercontinental logistics centre, Anatolia will become one of the most important centres of trade in the future,” Kaan said of his home country, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Doha and Ankara have established and expanded strong, strategic economic ties in recent years. In the last year alone, trade volume between the two countries increased by 6% to reach $1.6 billion.

Turkey’s exports to Qatar are also likely to cross the $1 billion mark in 2021 after witnessing a decrease from $1.27 billion in 2019 to $972 million in 2020 due to the pandemic.