28.7 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

Qatar-UN meeting highlights ‘football and peace’

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesQatar 2022Politics
[Instagram/QFA]

Delegations emphasise the importance of sports in addressing social issues.

Under the title ‘Football for Peace, Unlocking the Power of Football’, Qatar’s permanent delegation to the United Nations [UN] discussed the importance of the 2022 World Cup in empowering the youth and the power of sports in addressing terrorism.

Joining Qatar, the permanent delegation of the US, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the Football for Peace Organisation took part in the virtual symposium in New York.

The participants focused on the importance of Qatar’s role to fight violence and terrorism while highlighting the importance of the World Cup in the Middle East as a key player in bringing people together.

The symposium was attended by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov and the Deputy Coordinator for Countering Violent Extremism Bureau of Counterterrorism at the US State Department Christopher Harnich.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Ambassador, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, reiterated the important of social inclusion in Doha’s sports programmes for local cooperation and their roles as tools that address complex social issues, further encouraging the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDG].

Read also: Qatar condemns Jeddah Remembrance Day attack

Al-Thani also praised the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy’s [SC] efforts in combining inclusivity in its World Cup preparations, most notably through its “Generation Amazing” programme, which managed to engage more than 500,000 people from Asia and the Middle East to empower all members of society.

She also shared the same sentiment at the opening of Doha International Center for Behavioural Insights to Combat Terrorism in December, which was established in Qatar as part of a UN programme to counter terrorism.

The centre will develop research in behavioural sciences in order to better understand the drivers and factors that contribute to extremism and terrorism, in addition to providing capacity-building assistance to UN Member States, regional organisations and civil society partners.

Al-Thani has also expressed her belief that the centre will utilise sports as an effective tool in combating terrorism.

This event is the second since September that addresses the importance of dialogue through sports, through the existing co-operation between Qatar and the US in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

‘For the love of the game’

Reem A., a youth worker with experience in supporting vulnerable young people that have gone through criminal justice or social care systems, said sports can save lives.

“Sports initiatives are a great opportunity to bring people together and it helps in uniting people of different backgrounds, identities and even ideologies for the love of the game or team,” she told Doha News.

Those at risk of falling into terrorism or a more radical path are often vulnerable and in search for a sense of belonging and security. Sports helps fill that void and serves to counteract people’s proneness to get involved in violence, she added.

“It really is more than just sports and it has a much greater purpose and impact. It’s great for physical health but it’s also essential to assist in mental health struggles, community cohesion and stability,” she added.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar guarantees a gateway to a magical Asian Games. The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee plans to deliver a celebration of sustainable progress, sport...
Read more
Culture

‘More than football’: Local artists decorate Education City stadium with new murals

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Colourful, authentic, and creative art decorate Education City stadium.  Qatar Foundation has installed vibrant murals outside the Education City stadium - all of which painted...
Read more
Top Stories

13,000 Bangladeshi workers stuck abroad ‘struggling to make ends meet’

Doha News Team - 6
With no jobs and no answers, thousands of workers are in limbo. At least 13,000 workers from Bangladesh are allegedly struggling to re-enter Qatar, demanding...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps designed for...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.