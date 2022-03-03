21.4 C
Doha
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Qatar unearths oldest known natural pearl from 4600 BCE

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Culture
Image for illustrative purposes. Photo by Marin Tulard on Unsplash

The discovery represents the country’s rich pearl diving history.

Qatar’s historic pearl trade industry has found its way to the present with the recent discovery of the oldest known natural pearl bead in the country, dating back to 4600 BCE.

The gift from the past was discovered during a local excavation mission led by Dr. Ferhan Sakal, Head of Excavation and Site Management at Qatar Museums, on Wednesday.

Whilst pearls are sheltered in shells, the discovered bead was safely protected in an ancient grave at Wadi Al Debaian, one of country’s oldest Neolithic sites. Neolithic times refer to the final stages of the stone age, when humans were learning to raise crops and gradually moving towards agriculture. 

“Our team has unearthed a find of considerable historic and sociological importance, pointing us to the first traceable origins of Qatar’s human settlements and their use of the locally-occurring pearl enclaves,” said Faisal Abdulla Al-Naimi, Director of Archaeology at Qatar Museums.

The newly-discovered artefact provides a glimpse into the earliest civilisations of the country, from social structures to wealth distribution.

The grave itself is located near the UNESCO World Heritage site, Al Zubarah, where several archaeological treasures are buried. Such items include pottery from the Ubaid period, between circa 6500 to 3800 BCE, of South Mesopotamia, modern Iraq.

The Wadi Al Debaian Neolithic cemetery was discovered by Qatar Museums as part of its National Priority Research Programme,“Human Populations and Demographics in Qatar from the Neolithic to the late Iron Age”.

Hidden oasis resurfaces after 3,600 years in south of Qatar

A rich pearl diving history 

The discovery enriches ongoing studies on Qatar’s past and identity, enabling the museums’ entity to delve deep into the country’s rich pearl diving industry.

Before the great discovery of oil in the 1940’s, Pearl diving was the driving force behind the Arabian Peninsula’s wealth in the 19th century. Pearl diving amounted to 75% of the Gulf’s total exports at the time, with a large number of the jewel being sold to Europeans and royal families around the world.

Divers, then-known as “Jazwas”, used to hop on dhow boats and embark on pearl diving journeys that would take place for up-to four months. Those who went on the long diving journeys used to wear special gear, including a cotton diving suit and a nose plug made out of turtle shell or sheep bone.

The journey was not easy at the time, particularly during challenging weather conditions that involved swimming for hours whilst collecting oysters containing the pearls.

Pearl diving was then disrupted with the introduction of pearl farming, a process that enables the gems to grow in specific areas.

Despite gradually decreasing over time, the pearl diving industry continues to play a key role in Qatar’s culture, with its  name and symbols being embedded across the country; whether through the oyster fountain on the Corniche or the Pearl area, which was, within itself, built on an old pearl-diving site.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Activities

Qatar Museums launch tours across the city exploring Doha’s architecture

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
All culture pass members can access the events. If you've ever been intrigued by Qatar's unique architecture, March is your chance to learn all about...
Read more
Events

Are you ready for Qatar’s first Camel Festival?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Races, beauty contests, and a marvelous show: here's everything you need to know about the first Qatar Camel Festival. Qatar kicked off its very first...
Read more
Culture

البعد الدّولي للّغة العربيّة

Dr Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari - 0
إنَّ ضياع اللغة منذرٌ بضياع هويّة أيّة أمّة، فهيَ وتدُ هويّتهم الموحّدة، لذلك تعمدُ كلُّ أمّة إلى تعزيز حضور لغتها القومية سُئلَ القائد الألماني بيسمارك...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways says goodbye to Qmiles

Hazar Kilani - 0
Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced it will replace Qmiles and adopt Avios as its new points currency. Qatar Airways will be adopting Avios as...

Dismissed: beIN Sports says rumours of 25% Saudi acquisition are false

News

Qatar builds state of the art fibre network for FIFA World...

News

Tougher measures urged as traffic violations rise

News

Qatar’s FM urges for calm in phone calls with Russian and...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.