Qatar University jumps to third place regionally: QS World Ranking

The Gulf country’s main university has jumped one place higher in comparison to last year’s ranking.

Qatar University (QU) has jumped to third place in the Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] Arab Region University Rankings 2021 out of 130 institutions within the region, the institution announced on Wednesday.

“This is a proud moment for QU to be ranked as one of the top universities in Arab region, placing at 3rd on the QS Arab Region chart for the year 2021. QU has jumped 6 places since 2016,” said Dr. Hassan Al-Derham, QU’s president.

“As per Qatar University’s five-year strategy for 2018-2022, defines ways to achieve continuous excellence in performance and construction in the main areas of education, research, institution and participation, taking into account the plans and aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

The QS ranking is based on several indicators, including the university’s international research network, the research of each faculty member, and academic reputation.

QU has also moved from 276 in 2020 to 245 in the global 2021 ranking, jumping 31 places and becoming one of the most improved universities.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector.

In another ranking, Qatar’s 47-year-old national university also jumped 90 spots, taking the 350th position, according to latest edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings of 2021.

THE’s World University Rankings stands as the most diverse available, with 1,527 institutions competing for high spots across 93 countries. Based on 13 calibrated performance indicators, universities are ranked according to their teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, making the rankings extremely competitive.

QU is the largest and oldest university in Qatar and offers a variety of undergraduate majors and minors from eight well-respected colleges. It has 14 research centres of excellence, accredited laboratory facilities, in addition to several graduate programmes.

