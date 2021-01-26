Qatar University plans to open branches in Asia and Africa

Qatar University (QU) is planning to establish branches in a number of Asian and African countries, its president Dr. Hassan Rashid Al Derham announced on Monday.

During its weekly meeting, Qatar’s legislative Shura Council along with the president of Qatar University discussed future plans to expand the state’s higher education institution building on the remarkable progress the national university has made in the Arab and International university ranking tables.

Dr. Al Derham proposed a plan to establish multiple branches of the university in different destinations in the Asian and African continents by 2022.

Qatar University ranked 245th globally and fifth among Arab universities according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking 2021.

Outlining the developments and achievements of the institution, Al Derham confirmed that “there are plans to develop technical research at the university, including the establishment of the Qatar University Technical Company.”

He said that this project is in its final stages and is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The University’s president added that aside from empowering its research department, the QU is also working on enhancing its financial stability.

During the discussions at the Shura Council, Dr. Al Derham also shed light on QU’s efforts to attract more Qataris to work at the university, paving the way through its Qatarization program.

Members of the Shura Council highlighted the importance of equipping graduates with the qualifications needed for them to compete in the job market both domestically and abroad.

“According to QS World University Ranking, Since 2014 Qatar University moved up 306 places. Over the eight considered years, the institution moved up six times and did not present negative performances. In the 2021 Edition, the institution performed among the top 21% in the QS World University Rankings,” QU said in a statement on its website.

During the session, members of the council were also briefed on the development witnessed by the university in establishing faculties of medicine, pharmacy, dental medicine and health sciences.

