Qatar unveils ‘strategic health plan’ to enhance nationwide services

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

The main goal of the ministry’s strategy is to improve the health of people living in Qatar, especially children’s health.

Qatar’s health ministry presented a strategic plan to the Cabinet that aims to improve medical services provided in the country, with particular focus on children’s health.

The plan, unveiled during Doha Healthcare Week, aims to enhance and expand protection to improve oral and dental health for children, accrediting child-friendly hospitals from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef, improving all epidemiological data and monitoring health indicators. 

A national framework for school health will also be established to ensure all the goals are met, in addition to developing a comprehensive national model for providing pediatric services, the Cabinet was told on Wednesday.

The strategic plan was presented by the ministry during the Cabinet’s regular meeting held at the Amiri Diwan, chaired by Khalid al-Thani, the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The plan, which was presented by Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, is part of achieving Qatar’s 2030 vision goals towards improving the public and private health in the country. 

The main goal of the new strategy is to improve the health of people living in Qatar, according to the ministry’s report.

This includes meeting the needs of the current and future generations through a comprehensive healthcare system that leads to better health, care, and value for everyone, the report added.

To improve mental health, the ministry aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, provide integrated mental health services, as well as develop new services that meet the needs of prison inmates suffering from a psychological condition.

In addition, the report also includes ways to enhance women’s health in the country, including improving all epidemiological data and monitoring health indicators, and designing and implementing a model for maternity care services.

When it comes to worker’s health, the ministry also aims to establish a stronger information and data management system for occupational injuries, evaluate the health conditions of all workers, and perform occupational health services. 

Programmes for health at the workplace, physical and mental health, will also be implemented. 

To ensure that all medical needs are met, the ministry also has a plan to enhance health and well-being for people with disabilities and special needs. 

This will be done by promoting data collection of internationally comparable persons with disabilities, removing barriers and improving access to health services and programmes. The plan also outlines ways to strengthen and expand rehabilitation services, assistive technology, support services and community rehabilitation.

The strategy also includes the improvement of the health sector in general, improved health for people suffering from multiple chronic diseases, and enhanced health protection against diseases for all ages. 

