Qatar updates COVID-19 green list as countries face a second wave

Turkey has now been removed from Qatar’s ‘green list’ of countries as it faces a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
The updated list of 17 low-risk countries, which will come into effect starting Friday, December 18, is below:
|Oman
|South Korea
|Mexico
|Brunei Darussalam
|Singapore
|Cuba
|Thailand
|Japan
|Mauritius
|China (Hong Kong and Macau)
|Myanmar
|Iceland
|Vietnam
|Australia
|Ireland
|Malaysia
|New Zealand
Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return to the country can easily obtain an Exceptional Entry Permit (EEP) at any time.
As for the post-travel quarantine, residents eligible for the automatic EEP are required to home quarantine for only one week upon their return if they are coming from a country that is on the above ‘green list.’.
“Hotel quarantine is mandatory for those coming from countries that are not included in the Green List. The quarantine period for those who use shared quarantine facilities will be two weeks. The decision is based on national and international epidemiology statistics,” it added.
PCR tests will be conducted for returnees on their first day of their arrival in Doha. A second test will later be required six days later.
The health status on Ehteraz for those that have returned to Qatar will remain yellow until the end of the seventh day from the date of arrival.