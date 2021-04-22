Qatar updates travel quarantine exemptions

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 are now exempt from quarantining in Qatar as part of the Ministry of Public Health’s [MoPH] latest updates

A recovered person who has had contact with an infected person or someone suspected of having the virus, will be exempted from quarantining as long as they have a laboratory-confirmed result proving their recovery and completed the requirements after the isolation period.

A laboratory-approved result to confirm the recovery six months after the first positive result of the coronavirus test must be provided. Those who have recovered from the virus can obtain a form proving their prior infection from their health centres.

A PCR test to rule out any asymptomatic infections must also be conducted.

If a recovered person who meets the quarantine exemption requirements develops Covid-related symptoms within 14 days of coming into contact with an infected person, they must isolate themselves from others and be clinically evaluated.

If the result is negative and no other cause for these symptoms has been identified, the person may still be asked to retake the Covid-19 test.

Dr. Mariam Abdul Malik, Director General of the Primary Health Care Corporation and the head of the Health Tactical Command Group for Community Services within the governance structure for Coronavirus, stressed that all travellers coming to Qatar must take a Covid test in a medical centre accredited by the local ministry of health in the country of departure within 72 hours before their arrival in Qatar. Recovered persons will be exempted from quarantine upon their return from travels only if their PCR result is negative. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated individuals who have received the complete dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine and do not show symptoms of the virus, even after being in contact with an infected person or those suspected of having the disease, will be exempted from quarantining if they test negative upon entry.

Despite all efforts, Qatar is now grappling with a second Covid-19 wave that has brought an alarming number of positive cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

On Wednesday, health authorities recorded 819 positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,592. The country also reported 757 recoveries and 9 deaths. So far, 400 people have died since the pandemic first started last year.

However, authorities have recently accelerated and expanded the nationwide inoculation drive, with a total of 1,320,866 vaccine doses now administered.