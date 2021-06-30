40.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar urges dialogue as Tigray forces seize contested region’s capital

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Binna Book

Tigrayan forces later said they had seized full control of the city, describing the ceasefire as a “joke”.

Qatar has welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire in war-torn Tigray, Ethiopia, as reports on Tuesday suggested forces had captured control of the region’s capital city Mekelle.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MOFA], the Gulf state expressed its hope for reaching a permanent ceasefire and “for the two sides of the conflict to urgently sit start a dialogue, in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution”.
The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday following an eight-month conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front [TPLF].
A day later, Tigrayan forces said they had seized full control of Tigray after pro-Ethiopia government Eritrean forces had pulled out.

“We are 100% in control of Mekelle,” Getachew Reda, spokesman for the TPLF, told Reuters.

“Our forces are still in hot pursuit to south, east, to continue until every square inch of territory is cleared from the enemy,” Getachew added, describing the ceasefire as a “joke”.

However, Reuters said it was unable to verify his comments as phone connections in Mekelle and the rest of Tigray were down. The Ethiopian government has yet to provide any comments on the alleged territory control.

Qatar’s FM meets senior Ethiopian official amid ongoing dam dispute

Witnesses confirmed forces were no longer seen in the area, with one resident sending a video to Reuters saying “there’s not a single Eritrean in town”.

Ethiopia’s federal government declared war on its northern region of Tigray late last year in response to  an attack on a military base housing government troops.

However, the war was seen as a build up of tensions between the two parties dating as far back as the 90’s.

Several gang-rapes and mass killings of civilians have been reported since then, with one such incident including at least 12 aid workers.

Up to 350,000 people are also facing famine and 5 million others are in need of immediate food aid, making it the worst global food crisis in a decade.

Getachew has also accused Ethiopia’s prime minister of blocking the entry of food and aid into Tigray, urging the international community to pressure the government into allowing it into the area.

While the government failed to provide any comments on the food blockages, the UN previously confirmed that soldiers stopped the entry of food into TPLF-controlled territories.

The international community has called for a ceasefire in Tigray since the beginning of the war, including the UN and the US.

Commenting on the truce declaration announced this week, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it would be effective if it leads to steps “to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance,” while calling for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Ethiopian territory.

According to Reuters, the UN Security Council is expected to further address the crisis in Tigray this week, without mentioning a specific date.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

QAYON calls on Ali Bin Ali to boycott Israeli-owned Messika Jewelry

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatar-based pro-Palestine group shed light on gestures of normalisation with Israel through trade.  Pro-Palestine group Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation (QAYON) said it contacted...
Read more
Travel

Sri Lanka temporarily bans passengers from GCC due to rise in cases

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Over 100 passengers travelling from Gulf countries have tested positive upon arriving in Sri Lanka.  Passengers travelling from any Gulf country will no longer be...
Read more
Politics

UN chief urges US to lift sanctions on Iran

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Earlier this week the US and France warned Iran that time is running to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action . UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Ooredoo fined millions for ‘anti-competitive, misleading conduct’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The committee said the telecom giant's behaviour "misled customers" and averted them from benefiting from the best prices.  Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo has been...

Emirati dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq to be buried in Qatar

News

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

News

Qatar prepares to open for visitors with launch of online registration...

News

Air Force probes death of squadron commander at Qatar base

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.