Thursday, December 10, 2020
Qatar-US ink deal for humanitarian aid to developing countries

By Sana Hussain

The two will work together to provide humanitarian aid to developing countries.

Qatar and the US announced plans to work together to support developing countries on Wednesday, state news agency QNA reported.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement to establish a strategic partnership in the field of International Development and Humanitarian Assistance to support sustainable development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities serves as a “starting point to explore new opportunities in international development,” QFFD said.

Deputy Director General for Planning of the Qatar Fund for Development Ali Abdulla Al-Dabbagh and Chief Assistant to the Acting Deputy Administrator Max Primorac signed the agreement on Wednesday.

The ceremony, that was held virtually, was attended by Qatar ambassador to the US Sheikh Mashal bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, US Charge d’Affaires in Qatar Greta C. Holtz and the Head of the US department Ambassador Issa Bin Mohammed Al-Mannai.

The latest agreement comes just months after high-level talks between senior Qatari officials and their American counterparts in September saw the signing of a number of new deals, including one declaring 2021 as the ‘Year of Culture’.

At the time, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the signing of the deals exhibits deep ties between both nations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared the same sentiment, praising the relationship between Doha and Washington.

Relations between Washington and Doha have remained strong in recent years, despite the  Trump administration initially supporting the blockade on Qatar in 2017.

However, the US has since taken steps to move towards an end to the blockade and has attempted to mediate between GCC states, along with Kuwait.  

