28.8 C
Doha
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Events

Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture events unveiled

By Farah AlSharif

-

EventsActivitiesCulture
Source: @YearofCulture via Twitter

The partnership between Qatar Museums, the US Embassy in Doha and the Embassy of Qatar in the US has revealed all programmes for the 2021 Year of Culture.

Exhibitions, festivals, bilateral exchanges, and all kinds of event have been announced as part of the Qatar-US 2021 Year of Culture.

The yearlong activities are set to take place in both Qatar and the US and comes as a part of the 9th edition of the Years of Culture. The initiative works to highlight and strengthen ties between Qatar and a new nation each year.

This year will feature virtual and in-person events, including exhibitions and installations of works by Qatari and American artists, events sharing music, film, and fashion from both Qatar and the US; sporting events, culinary experiences, entrepreneurship, innovation, STEM, and business events, and educational programmes.

Read also: Qatar-USA Year of Culture gets underway

“On behalf of Qatar, I take great pleasure in announcing these programmes, which show so vividly how the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture will further align our two nations and strengthen the warm friendship they enjoy,” Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

“Our vision nine years ago in establishing the Year of Culture programme was to foster mutual understanding across borders on a humane, popular level by appreciating one another’s creative endeavours in celebrating Qatar’s win to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022,” she added.

The full list of programs can be found on www.yearsofculture.qa.

The Year of Culture programme was first launched in 2012 with Qatar-Japan 2012 followed by Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Turkey 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, and Qatar-France 2020.

Qatar and the US have maintained strong political and cultural ties, with Qatar being an important mediator between the US and Iran during talks of the revival of the nuclear deal.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Pakistan’s military facilities ‘open’ for Qatari armed forces

Sana Hussain - 0
The two countries focus on improving bilateral relations Pakistan’s military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces for training, the Asian country's Minister of Defence...
Read more
Events

Qatar Museums reveals diverse March art exhibitions

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Are you an art enthusiast? Qatar Museums has put together a number of exhibitions for your enjoyment! QM has organised a number of exciting...
Read more
Sports

Qatar Total Open secures first-round tennis winners

Hala Abdallah - 0
Azarenka, Muguruza, and Ostapenko are among the Qatar Total Open 2021 tennis tournament’s opening-round winners. The long-awaited Qatar Total Open 2021 tennis tournament officially concluded...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.