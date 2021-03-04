Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture events unveiled

The partnership between Qatar Museums, the US Embassy in Doha and the Embassy of Qatar in the US has revealed all programmes for the 2021 Year of Culture.

Exhibitions, festivals, bilateral exchanges, and all kinds of event have been announced as part of the Qatar-US 2021 Year of Culture.

The yearlong activities are set to take place in both Qatar and the US and comes as a part of the 9th edition of the Years of Culture. The initiative works to highlight and strengthen ties between Qatar and a new nation each year.

This year will feature virtual and in-person events, including exhibitions and installations of works by Qatari and American artists, events sharing music, film, and fashion from both Qatar and the US; sporting events, culinary experiences, entrepreneurship, innovation, STEM, and business events, and educational programmes.

“On behalf of Qatar, I take great pleasure in announcing these programmes, which show so vividly how the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture will further align our two nations and strengthen the warm friendship they enjoy,” Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

“Our vision nine years ago in establishing the Year of Culture programme was to foster mutual understanding across borders on a humane, popular level by appreciating one another’s creative endeavours in celebrating Qatar’s win to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022,” she added.

The full list of programs can be found on www.yearsofculture.qa.

The Year of Culture programme was first launched in 2012 with Qatar-Japan 2012 followed by Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Turkey 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, and Qatar-France 2020.

Qatar and the US have maintained strong political and cultural ties, with Qatar being an important mediator between the US and Iran during talks of the revival of the nuclear deal.

