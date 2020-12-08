23.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Qatar Visa Centres in several countries to reopen mid-December

By Sana Hussain

More Qatar Visa Centres will reopen in December, following the reopening on the QVC in various Indian cities on December 3. 

The QVC in Kathmandu, Nepal will reopen starting December 10, in Islamabad, Pakistan starting  December 14 and in Manila, Philippines starting December 15, according to the Qatar Visa Centre website. 

Visitors will have to book appointments on the website prior to visiting the visa centres.

Despite the provision of an Exceptional Entry Permit [EEP] system, many residents and families have been stuck outside the country without knowing when they will be able to return.

In November, the Government Communications Office announced that amendments were being made to the EEP system allowing those who wish to travel and return in future to do so much easier, however it failed to address the issue of the tens of thousands of residents that are still stuck abroad, nor did it mention when or if they would be able to return. 

Those travelling outside of Qatar during the winter holidays can now automatically receive and print the permit as they leave the country. 

However, the new automatic EEP service does not apply to residents that have already travelled out of Qatar. Residents currently abroad must still apply for the EEP as usual via the Qatar Portal website.

As for the post-travel quarantine, residents eligible for the automatic EEP are required to home quarantine for only one week upon their return if they’re coming from a ‘low-risk’ country.

“The quarantine period will be for one week only after arrival in the country, regardless of destination. Home quarantine will be applied to those coming from countries on the Ministry of Public Health’s Green List,” the GCO statement said.

“Hotel quarantine is mandatory for those coming from countries that are not included in the Green List. The quarantine period for those who use shared quarantine facilities will be two weeks. The decision is based on national and international epidemiology statistics,” it added.

Qatar shut its airport in March, following increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. The country gradually re-opened its doors to residents who were stuck outside starting august 2020, however, does not yet allow for visitors to enter. 

