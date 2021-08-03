39.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Qatar wealth fund holds nearly 5% stake in electric car battery developer Quantumscape Corp

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness
Source: Auto Futures

Qatar Investment Authority has disclosed that it holds an almost 5% stake in Quantumscape Corp worth around $446 million.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) disclosed that the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund holds a 4.69% stake in Quantumscape Corp (QS.N), a company that develops batteries for electric cars.

QIA was an early investor in Quantumscape before its stock launch and had a stake of 6.5% as of November 2020.

The new filing revealed a dilution in QIA’s stake due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding. QIA’s stake in Quantumscape is worth around $446 million.

Read also: Qatar’s economy ’emerging strong’ post Covid-19 pandemic: PwC

Quantumscape was listed on the stock exchange in 2020 after a merger with a blank check company. The company’s current market value is $9.5 billion and its biggest shareholder is Volkswagen AG, with a 26% stake.

Shares of Quantumscape are down 72.87% year-to-date. On Monday, it was trading at $23.08.

The California based company is a 2010 starburst from Stanford University, whose early investors included Bill Gates-backed venture funds.

QS.N formed a joint venture with Volkswagen to make solid-state battery cells for Volkswagen’s electric vehicles starting in 2024.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant detected in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
In an interview with Qatar TV, a top health official confirmed that the deadly Delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected in the country. The...
Read more
Politics

Qatar launches platform to ensure ‘equal media representation’ for Shura Council candidates

Farah AlSharif - 0
The new platform will allow Shura Council candidates to appear on multiple media platforms to ensure equal and fair opportunities.  The Media Support Committee for...
Read more
Sports

How to get your hands on tickets for Qatar’s 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Farah AlSharif - 0
The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year's World Cup in Qatar.  Tickets for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup are...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant detected in Qatar

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.