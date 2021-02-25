22.4 C
Qatar welcomes ICC ruling on Israel war crimes probe

By Farah AlSharif

-

Politics
Source: QNA

Qatar reiterates its strongest stance against injustices towards Palestinians in hopes to achieve justice and fairness.

Qatar has expressed support for an International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to include the occupied Palestinian territories within the court’s jurisdiction.

The support gives way for an investigation into the international crimes committed against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories including East Jerusalem.

This was announced in a statement of the State of Qatar delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva Ambassador Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, at the Human Rights Council (HRC).

Al-Mansouri said the report of the High Commissioner was reviewed and authorities strongly condemn Israel for its continued violations and crimes against the Palestinian people, including killing of civilians and children as well as the unjust siege and repeated aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Mansouri also made mention of Israel’s violations of international laws and conventions, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention as well as the 1998 Rome Statute.

Among these international crimes is the “vaccine apartheid” that Israel has been imposing on its Palestinian population, which has been called out by senior Qatari officials in recent weeks.

Read also: Qatar calls on Israel to end ‘vaccine apartheid’

Qatar has continued to support Palestine through financial, medical, and humanitarian aid. This includes millions of dollars sent to the occupied Gaza strip and the establishment of a gas pipeline to provide electricity to the besieged city.

