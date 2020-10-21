Qatar welcomes Trump’s plans to remove Sudan from US ‘terror list’

Qatar hails the United States’ announcement to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Qatar welcomes US President Donald Trump’s agreement in principle to lift Sudan from the state sponsor of terrorism list, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said Doha looks forward to the completion of the procedures as soon as possible, and hopes that Trump’s move contributes to supporting the democratic transition process in Sudan.

The statement also emphasised Qatar’s persistent support for Sudan and the aspirations of its people to achieve economic stability, progress, and prosperity.

Behind the decision

Sudan has been listed in the state sponsor of terrorism list since 1993 for hosting former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

On Monday, Trump said he was prepared to lift Sudan from the list if the country agrees to pay $335m to the families of victims of terrorist attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, as well as the bombing of a US naval vessel in Yemen in 2000.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the funds had been transferred successfully but there was no immediate US confirmation.

This is a huge step for Sudan and could end the country’s three decades as an international pariah. It will also enable Sudan to access international financial networks to help its economy.

“The Sudanese economy will not feel a fundamental change tomorrow morning,” Hiba Mohamed Ali, Acting Finance Minister warned at the conference. “But there will be some rapid improvements, including moral and psychological.”

However, as part of the deal, American officials say they expect Sudan to take steps in the coming days to normalise relations with Israel, becoming the fifth Arab state to do so after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The controversial move, potentially, could be received with disagreement in Sudan, where protests against normalisation have already been reported.

