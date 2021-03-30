29.4 C
Doha
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar ‘withdraws’ from hosting Gulf Cup to give way to Iraq: reports

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesNews
FIFA.com

Fans in Iraq have been waiting for years to host the popular regional cup.

The Qatar Football Association withdrew its bid to host the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup to allow for the regional tournament to be held in Iraq, according to reports.

Iraq was the only country that submitted a request to host the tournament in its Basra governorate and had planned to allocate three stadiums for the matches.

However, despite excitement from local fans, the Gulf Union ruled out Iraq as the host nation because it “was not ready” for the tournament.

On Monday, Qatar Football Association submitted an official request to the Gulf Football Association expressing its support for Iraq to host the cup. The federation also issued an official withdrawal from hosting the regional tournament, BeIN Sports reported.

The official letter expressed Qatar’s support for Iraq and its football fans, highlighting how people in the war-torn country have been waiting for decades to host the tournament on Iraqi soil. 

In response, several Iraqi fans launched a hashtag to thank Qatar for the gesture of goodwill. 

“My heart goes to all Qataris. We supported you yesterday and cheered for your team and now you showed greater support to us,” one tweet read.

Read also: Qatar tackles gender equality in sports with new policy

“Your positions will not be forgotten, and your relinquishment to Iraq for hosting the tournament adds to your many positions. May God protect Qatar, its leaders and its people,” it added.

Earlier this month, the Gulf Football Association said the decision to announce the host country will be made in an official meeting in April.

Meanwhile, Qatar is gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 next year and anticipates some 1.5 million fans from around the world to attend the global sporting event.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Eligibility age lowered to 40 as vaccination drive gains speed

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The previous vaccine eligibility was for those aged 50 and above. Qatar's Ministry of Public Health lowered the age threshold for Covid-19 vaccines to...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Five mental health apps to help clear your mind

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Better mindset, better heart: start your mental health journey with these 5 amazing apps.  With more restrictions and a worrying number of Covid-19 cases on...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatari women reject ‘distorted’ HRW report

Farah AlSharif - 0
A movement emerged to defend "Qatari values" after a Human Rights Watch report on Qatari women was published. Qatari women took to social media following...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.