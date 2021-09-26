34.6 C
Doha
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

Qatar World Cup body kicks off unique ‘Host a Fan’ initiative

By Farah AlSharif

-

Qatar 2022Culture
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Households in Qatar will be able to register to host a spectator coming to Qatar for sporting events, in a unique hospitality programme.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced its launch of the ‘Host a Fan’ initiative, a first-of-a-kind project that allows households across Qatar to volunteer to host visiting fans during sports events in the Gulf state.

The programme aims to showcase the Arab world’s famed hospitality through providing a unique cultural experiences where spectators are able to create direct links and bonds with locals and residents during their trip to Qatar.

FIFA slaps sanctions on Hungary fans for racism against players

“The Host a Fan initiative is part of the SC’s strategy to provide fans visiting Qatar with a variety of culturally-rich accommodation options. This unique approach will not only allow fans to stay in one place throughout the tournament but will also enable them to experience Qatar’s culture through the eyes of a local,” said Khalid Al-Jumaily, Project Manager of the initiative at the SC.

Visitors participating in the initiative will be able to see Qatar through a lens that they have never looked through before on this immersive experience, and will “leave with a memories that will reach beyond the excitement of what happens on the field of play,” added Al-Jumaily.

Participation in the programme will be limited only to hosts and fans who are fully vaccinated, in line with Ministry of Public Health’s preventative regulations to battle the spread of Covid-19.

The initiative is completely free of charge, and visiting fans will not need to make a payment for their accommodation, nor will hosts be paid for hosting a spectator.

Hosts will be able to have the choice of where the fans will stay and how long their visit will be.

Hosts will be able to act as cultural guides, showing their guests Qatar’s most significant cultural destinations while introducing them to local customs and traditions.

Information on specific requirements of the initiative can be found online. Registration for hosts will be open from September 25 to October 12.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

‘Qatar is listening’: EU officials praise ‘positive’ migrant worker rights reforms

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A report by an independent sports think tank found improvements in migrant workers' rights. An official from the European Parliament's intergroup on sports praised Qatar's...
Read more
News

Qatar reunites Afghan interpreter with his family in San Antonio

Hala Abdallah - 0
The latest evacuation flight came as part of Qatar's continued efforts to safely evacuate Afghans and foreigners from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Qatari authorities reunited an Afghan...
Read more
Culture

‘Design Miami’ collectibles fair to mark its regional debut in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
The exhibition will be the Gulf region's first Design Miami/ Podium exhibition and is set to take place next year.  Design Miami/ is expanding beyond...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Flashy cars, cash seized as police arrest unlicensed investor

Farah AlSharif - 0
A man in Qatar was arrested on charges of money laundering and investment activities without a license. The ministry of interior announced the arrest of...

Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

Health & Technology

Youma Mia! ABBA ‘in talks’ for football festival at Qatar 2022:...

Qatar 2022

Migrant rights activist Malcom Bidali reveals details of Qatar arrest

News

Tickets live! How to secure a seat for Amir Cup final...

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.