Qatar World Cup body kicks off unique ‘Host a Fan’ initiative

Households in Qatar will be able to register to host a spectator coming to Qatar for sporting events, in a unique hospitality programme.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced its launch of the ‘Host a Fan’ initiative, a first-of-a-kind project that allows households across Qatar to volunteer to host visiting fans during sports events in the Gulf state.

The programme aims to showcase the Arab world’s famed hospitality through providing a unique cultural experiences where spectators are able to create direct links and bonds with locals and residents during their trip to Qatar.

“The Host a Fan initiative is part of the SC’s strategy to provide fans visiting Qatar with a variety of culturally-rich accommodation options. This unique approach will not only allow fans to stay in one place throughout the tournament but will also enable them to experience Qatar’s culture through the eyes of a local,” said Khalid Al-Jumaily, Project Manager of the initiative at the SC.

Visitors participating in the initiative will be able to see Qatar through a lens that they have never looked through before on this immersive experience, and will “leave with a memories that will reach beyond the excitement of what happens on the field of play,” added Al-Jumaily.

Participation in the programme will be limited only to hosts and fans who are fully vaccinated, in line with Ministry of Public Health’s preventative regulations to battle the spread of Covid-19.

The initiative is completely free of charge, and visiting fans will not need to make a payment for their accommodation, nor will hosts be paid for hosting a spectator.

Hosts will be able to have the choice of where the fans will stay and how long their visit will be.

Hosts will be able to act as cultural guides, showing their guests Qatar’s most significant cultural destinations while introducing them to local customs and traditions.

Information on specific requirements of the initiative can be found online. Registration for hosts will be open from September 25 to October 12.