Qatar World Cup ‘part of solution’, migrant workers tell Dutch football association

The Dutch national football team took a stand to protest the 2022 World Cup in Qatar earlier in March.

A delegation from the Dutch football association (KNVB) has met with migrant workers in Qatar after months of protests over rights in the Gulf state in the lead up to the World Cup next year.

“The World Cup clearly works as a catalyst for labour rights,” said Gijs de Jong, the secretary-general of the KNVB, who recently visited the Gulf state.

De Jong vowed that the Dutch team will make the case for a “better future” in Doha during the 2022 World Cup, including “symbolic” acts such as visiting migrant worker camps.

“Football should push for broader human rights change,” he added.

“As a legacy, of course we would want it guaranteed that the legislation and reforms agreed in the past few years would be permanent and implemented fully across the whole country. That’s on kafala, on heat protocols, on minimum wage. It would be even better if the work centre introduced by the BWI [Building and Woodworkers’ International] was made permanent,” he added.

In the KNVB’s visit to Qatar, the delegation spoke to about 15 migrant workers from different sectors. The delegation said these visits “indicated that the situation is more complex than many people think.”