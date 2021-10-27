31 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar, Yemen football associations team up to kickstart collaboration

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[QFA]

Qatar and Yemen signed an agreement to expand cooperation in football.

Football associations from Qatar and Yemen signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] in Doha on Monday, in a meeting held on the sidelines of the U-23 Asian qualifiers for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup.

President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani and his Yemeni counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al Eissi “dealt with the outstanding relations between the two brotherly federations,” QFA said in a statement on Monday.

[QFA]
“The two officials talked about ways to enhance joint cooperation to enhance the ties between the two federations and contribute to their development,” it added.

Vice President of the Yemen Football Association (YFA) Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi and Secretary-General of YFA Dr Hamid Al Shaibani also attended the meeting.

The agreement is expected to serve as a road map for “future cooperation of taking the game forward in Qatar and Yemen and ensuring its development at the local, Asian and international levels,” QFA added.

Yemen is playing in Group A with Qatar, Syria and Sri Lanka. The qualifiers are taking place in Doha from October 25 till 31.

Read also: AFC open to FIFA’s biennial World Cup plans as FIFPRO criticises ‘flawed process’

On Monday, the Qatari national team won 3-0 against Yemen in the opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 qualifiers. 

The host nation Qatar is now set to face Sri Lanka on Thursday, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. 

Ongoing conflict

Yemen has been marred in conflict since 2014 when Houthi rebels overran all government institutions in Sanaa and gained control of the city, forcing the internationally-recognised government to flee to Aden.

The conflict was exacerbated in 2015 after a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened to reinstate the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Years of bombardment and violence has damaged much of the country’s infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Both the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition have been criticised by the international community for engaging in war-crimes throughout the conflict.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

US seeks ‘united front’ with EU on Iran

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Preparatory nuclear talks are taking place in Brussels this week. US President Joe Biden is eyeing a "united front" with the European Union in its...
Read more
Politics

Qatar FM slams illegal expansion of settlements as Israel demolishes graves for theme park

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha and Vienna established diplomatic ties since 1975. Qatar slammed Israel's "expansionist policy" as the occupying state continues to crackdown on Palestinian lands while demolishing...
Read more
Business

This Qatari startup is going to the Hult Prize finals for a $1mn prize

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The global competition offers a $1,000,000 prize.  For the first time in history, a Qatari startup has qualified for the world's largest startup programme, the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.