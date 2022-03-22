QatarCreates set to start a week-long event from 25 March

#QatarCreates aims to bring together people from around the globe to Qatar to celebrate and foster Qatar’s cultural scene.

The newest edition of #QatarCreates will be taking place from 25-31 March, welcoming the public to participate in a variety of tours, workshops and discussions.

It will take place in M7 in Msheireb, Qatar’s epicenter for design, fashion, and technology.

#QatarCreates will be hosted once again in October, the first time it will take place twice in a year.

The event will gather together leaders and stars from creative industries, from Qatar and elsewhere around the world, to participate.

The purpose of it is to celebrate Qatar’s cultural scene and boost the economy. It aims to support innovators as well as entertain the public.

From the various events, cultural offerings and discussions taking place at #QatarCreates, the official opening of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum on 31 March 31 will perhaps be the biggest.

3-2-1 is one of the biggest and most technologically advanced sports museums in the world located at the Khalifa Stadium. It was designed by Spanish architect Joan Sibina.

Another important feature of this edition is the Liwan Design Studios and Labs, RoGUILTLESSPLASTIC exhibition.

New exhibitions at the National Museum of Qatar include Your Brain You, My Brain Me, which has been available for viewing from 21 March, all the way to 20 December. It is an immersive video installation made by the famous Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. From 29 March, there will also be an exhibition featuring Qatar’s historical and customised car collections.

The event will feature several tours and workshops, which includes a mini-workshop series at M7’s Cutting Studios on 26 March, a Merchandise Meet and Greet hosted with Temsa7 and RealSelf, a RO Plastic Prize information session, a Tasweer talk at Sky Theatre, and the Daradasha Empowering Communities in the Creative Industries on 29 March.

With Qatar Museums’ Culture Pass, one can get tours of M7, Qatar Preparatory School, Fire Station, CP Club, and Liwan Design Studios and Labs as part of its annual Marchitecture programme.

