QatarEnergy sets eyes on ‘green’ bonds

The LNG giant aims at selling “green” bonds after Qatar announced a major Climate Change Action Plan to reduce emissions produced by the Gulf state.

This move comes as Qatar’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier takes another step towards environmental sustainability through eliminating carbon emission.

QatarEnergy is planning to adopt an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework in order to sell “green” bonds to investors, according to Reuters.

The new project is anticipated to be worth several billion dollars; sources told the news agency.

“If completed, it would be the first sale of green bonds by a national oil company in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf,” it stated.

On Thursday, the Gulf state launched a national Climate Change Action Plan to reduce around 25 per cent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

As part of its newly launched national climate change plan, Qatar aims to cut 25 per cent in its greenhouse gas emissions and carbon intensity of its LNG facilities in the next eight years.

“Once the ESG framework is established, Qatar Energy plans to structure a green bond deal, though the debt sale is unlikely to happen this year,” Reuters stated.

A bond is a loan to a company or government that pays investors a fixed rate of return over a specific timeframe. However, the definition of ‘green bond’ is unclear as it lacks a specific indicator of what it is constituted of.

QatarEnergy, which supplies one in five LNG cargoes globally, recently raised $12.5 billion in its debut jumbo bond issuance in late June – 2021’s biggest out of emerging markets.

The national company recently changed its name from Qatar Petroleum to QatarEnergy in a bid to expand projects in the energy sector, and as a reflection of its new vision to deliver cleaner energy to the world and reflect its role as an active global partner in energy transition.

Currently, Qatar is moving towards becoming the largest LNG producer by 2030 through its $28.7 billion North Field Expansion project – the biggest such project in the world.

This is set to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million metric tonnes per year to 110 million metric tonnes per year by 2025.

In the wake of calls to combat climate change, global firms and several governments are shying away from funding oil, gas and coal supplies and shifting toward net-zero emissions.

“Qatar considers climate change to be one of the biggest challenges of our time, which calls for urgent and dedicated measures at the local, regional and global levels,” Environment Minister Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie said at the presser.

“The NCCAP is built on strategic plans for economic diversification set out in the Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy and is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development goals,” he added.

In 2019, greenhouse gas emissions were 109.9 MT CO2 eq. According to national figures, Qatar’s 25 per cent reduction would equal a 37 Mat CO2 eq dip by 2030. It will include various sectors such as oil and gas, power and water, transportation and construction.

This will be achieved by employing a variety of policies and levers, including activities of stakeholders-institutions, corporations, and private citizens.

“NCCAP sets a clear roadmap on how Qatar will meet its international commitments to help fight the causes and mitigate the effects manmade climate change, and in particular to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the press conference on Thursday.

“Qatar will spare no effort in achieving its desired role in facing the serious threat of climate change,” he added.

Earlier this month, Qatar established an environment and climate change ministry to tackle the global issue.

To address climate change, world leaders will attend the COP26 United Nations climate summit on Sunday to discuss solutions to tackling rising global temperatures.

Neighbouring Gulf states have followed Qatar in initiating a net-zero emission plan.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates set 2050 as its target for achieving carbon neutrality, while Saudi Arabia aims to achieve a similar plan by 2060.

