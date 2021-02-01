23.7 C
Doha
Monday, February 1, 2021
Qatari, American artists collab in ‘What If’ exhibition

By Ameera AlSaid

Pieces from Qatari and American artists are being showcased to celebrate the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture. 

Art lovers, prepare to clear up a day in your schedule this month to feast your eyes on stunning painting by Qatari and American artists.

The “What if?” The exhibition is curated by Qatari artist and art ambassador Muna Al Bader, and visualises the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and how people have overcome it through unity. The event will run for an entire month, starting from Saturday 29th February. 

At least 18 Qatari and American artists are taking part in the exhibition at the W Doha’s Art 29 gallery, which comes as part of the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture.

Among the other events expected this year is the “Jeff Koons: Lost in America” exhibition, which will kick off at the Qatar Museums gallery Al Riwaq. Organised by the renowned curator Massimiliano Gioni, it will feature over 60 pieces from the artist, including many of his major works: Rabbit (1986), Balloon Dog (1994–2000) and Play-Doh (1994–2014).

Read also: Qatar Museums springs into action for this season’s exhibitions 

The Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture was launched at the Katara Cultural Village Opera House on January 15th with a concert by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and the US Air Forces Central Band.

Curated exhibitions, festivals, bilateral exchanges, and events will be held in both nations all year.

