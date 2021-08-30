39.6 C
Doha
Monday, August 30, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Qatari artist’s Arabic calligraphy finds new home on US streets

By Farah AlSharif

-

Culture
Source: Qatar Museums

As a part of a public art initiative of the Qatar-US Year of Culture, a Qatari mural will be painted in Portland, Oregon. 

A Qatari mural will be installed on a building wall in Portland, Oregon as part of Qatar Year of Culture’s Jedarirat art initiative that takes Qatari artists and artwork to the US.

The initiative is part of Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture, an annual international cultural exchange between Qatar and a selected nation that is designed to deepen understanding and strengthen relations between nations, their people and their culture.

Qatari artist Fatima Al Sharshani will paint a new mural at Jedarirat’s first US location, in an attempt to activate urban areas to tell stories and add meaning to city walls.

The featured work, in partnership with the Portland Street Art Alliance (PSAA), is entitled ‘The Never Ending You’ and is an expression of continuity and infinity.

Al Sharshani’s specialises in calligraphy and has been working with the medium of art since 2011. She is also the founder of Qaif, a calligraphy company.

‘The Never Ending You’ is an abstract painting that blends Arabic letters into the shape of a circle, representing flow, continuity and a cycle. The inner depth of the circle represents the never-ending power that lives within us.

Qatar Museums launches public art competition for students with QAR 25,000 prize

The PSAA is the US iteration of Jedarirat, and was created to promote and develop street art culture and empower artists to utilise the spaces where they live and work.

Al Sharshani’s work will be a part of a larger programme to give life to building walls within the Central Eastside Industrial District and will be located alongside murals by local artists.

“We are so excited to continue the Jedarirat programme throughout the United States. By introducing talented Qatar-based artists like Fatima Al Sharshani to the US, we’re continuing to build the Years of Culture programme and create a mutual partnership and understanding between the US and Qatar cultures,” said Aisha Al Attiya, Head of QM’s Years of Culture.

Al Sharshani said she was proud and grateful for an opportunity to represent Qatar abroad for the 2021 Year of Culture through the beauty of Arabic calligraphy.

The Jedarirat programme was developed by Qatar Museums under the patronage of its Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2020. It aims to add vibrancy and meaning to Doha’s walls through art and murals.

The Year of Culture programme was first launched in 2012 with Qatar-Japan, followed by Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Turkey 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, and Qatar-France 2020.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Experts urge revival of intra-Arab trade post 2017 blockade

Hala Abdallah - 0
A comeback of trade relations between Qatar and former blockading countries is expected, an expert told Doha News. Qatar Chamber has urged a revival of...
Read more
News

How QRCS has stepped up to help amid ongoing Afghan crisis

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Red Crescent is coordinating with the Afghan Red Crescent Society to facilitate aid to the Afghan people on the field.  Qatar Red Crescent Society...
Read more
Politics

40 women submit nominations for Qatar’s Shura Council elections

Farah AlSharif - 0
An interview with a member of the Election Supervisory Committee confirmed that a considerable number of women had submitted their nominations. At least 40 women...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.