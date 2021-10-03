34 C
Doha
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Qatari designer, Alwadi Hotel Doha join forces to raise funds for Qatar Cancer Society

By Doha News Team

-

CultureDining
Source: Al Wadi Hotel Doha

A special pink cake has been created in collaboration with artist Muna Al Sulaiti, with proceeds going to the Qatar Cancer Society.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Qatar’s Alwadi hotel guests will be able to feast on a beautifully crafted cake designed in collaboration with famous Qatari designer Muna Saad Al Sulaiti.

Designed in cooperation with Alwadi’s pastry chef Mangesh Sangpal, the
cake features the internationally recognised Breast Cancer pink ribbon, as well as detailed
gold and pink designs to represents Qatar’s famous desert rose, indicating both strength and femininity.

October is internationally-recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign organised by major breast cancer charities to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

[Alwadi Doha Hotel]
Al Sulaiti is the founder of luxury Qatar-based fashion brand Muna Saad. Her designs are inspired to mirror the luxurious feeling of being a modern, influential and strong woman.

“We are very proud to be collaborating with Ms. Al Sulaiti to offer this stunning cake to
our guests during October,” said Alwadi Doha – MGallery Hotel Collection General Manager  Hani Akkari.

“We are inspired by the tremendous effort that has gone into fighting this disease both
here in Qatar and internationally. We hope our message of breast cancer awareness
reaches as many members of our community as possible,” added Akkari.

The Pink Cake will be available to order from the hotel’s renowned AtTEAtude tea
lounge at QAR 250.

Read also: Got a spare room, villa or apartment in Qatar? Here’s how you can rent it out to travellers

The lounge gives allows guests to choose between dining in a luxurious lounge, refined majlis, or enjoy a fresh breeze in the Msheireb open terrace.

Alwadi Doha is the first MGallery Hotel Collection boutique hotel in Qatar.

The new 5-star boutique hotel offers spacious luxurious rooms and suites, refined gastronomical experiences and bars, a state of the art gym, refreshing pool and relaxing spa.

