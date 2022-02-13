19 C
Qatari donor makes wish come true for young Syrian refugee

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Source: Al Jazeera

At least 6.7 million people are internally displaced in Syria.

A young Syrian refugee whose New Year’s wish went viral has moved into her house in Idlib with the help of a Qatari donor.

Shahd shared her wish with the world last year when a journalist from Al Jazeera asked her what she wanted for 2022.

Within days of the video circulating online, a Qatari donor tasked a Kuwaiti charity to build her a home. The family also received electric supplies and furniture to help them cope with the harsh winter season.

Qatari donor fulfills Syrian refugee’s wish

Shahd has moved into her new home after staying in her grandfather’s tent. The little girl’s initial shelter at the Idlib refugee camp was destroyed by heavy rainfall.

When asked about her new wish, Shahd said,“I hope that Syrian children’s wishes are fulfilled like mine.”

“I wish to be a reporter for Al Jazeera Mubasher to share the plight of Syrians.”

Shahd’s video reminded people around the world of the ongoing plight of millions of Syrian refugees.

The ongoing war in Syria has left over 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. This includes 6.7 million internally displaced Syrians.

Analyst’s say with Bashar Al Assad’s regime still in power, refugees continue to find it difficult to return to their homes.

