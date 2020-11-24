Qatari farm harvests saffron for the first time

Local saffron will now be available in a supermarket near you.

For the first time in Qatar, a local farm has started harvesting top quality saffron and is eyeing a 25 percent share of the local market.

Located in Um Lashoosh in the north of the country, Saffron Qatar marked the opening of the harvest season earlier this week, paving the way for self-sufficiency in yet another sector of local production.

Officials from Qatar’s environment ministry, Qatar Chamber and Hassad Food attended the opening ceremony, highlighting the farm’s potential in eventually covering all of the domestic market’s share.

“We are very happy to inaugurate the first farm in Qatar that produces saffron, as these plants are usually found in Iran, Morocco, Afghanistan, Spain and other countries. Today we celebrate the inauguration of the farm,” Jaber Al Mansouri, the owner of the farm, said.



Saffron Qatar is considered the first successful initiative in cultivating and harvesting the aromatic spice in the country, it uses top-tier technology to ensure the highest quality of production.

Al Mansouri highlighted that two techniques were used for the inaugural harvest. The first method was using hydraulics and the second method was soil technique, where the soil was planted in a 150 square meter, five layered, cooled container. Regular irrigation methods were also used.

“We want to expand the project and increase production to supply the local market wit another Qatari product. We expect to meet 25% of Qatar market needs,” Al Mansouri added.

With the help of officials and support from the country, Al Mansouri is optimistic that the farm will be able to fully cover local needs within five to six years from now.

