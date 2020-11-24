24.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatari farm harvests saffron for the first time

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Local saffron will now be available in a supermarket near you.

For the first time in Qatar, a local farm has started harvesting top quality saffron and is eyeing a 25 percent share of the local market. 

Located in Um Lashoosh in the north of the country, Saffron Qatar marked the opening of the harvest season earlier this week, paving the way for self-sufficiency in yet another sector of local production. 

Officials from Qatar’s environment ministry, Qatar Chamber and Hassad Food attended the opening ceremony, highlighting the farm’s potential in eventually covering all of the domestic market’s share. 

“We are very happy to inaugurate the first farm in Qatar that produces saffron, as these plants are usually found in Iran, Morocco, Afghanistan, Spain and other countries. Today we celebrate the inauguration of the farm,” Jaber Al Mansouri, the owner of the farm, said.

Saffron Qatar is considered the first successful initiative in cultivating and harvesting the aromatic spice in the country, it uses top-tier technology to ensure the highest quality of production.

Al Mansouri highlighted that two techniques were used for the inaugural harvest. The first method was using hydraulics and the second method was soil technique, where the soil was planted in a 150 square meter, five layered, cooled container. Regular irrigation methods were also used.

Read more: Qatar launches first floating cage fish-farming project in the region.

“We want to expand the project and increase production to supply the local market wit another Qatari product. We expect to meet 25% of Qatar market needs,” Al Mansouri added.

With the help of officials and support from the country, Al Mansouri is optimistic that the farm will be able to fully cover local needs within five to six years from now.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar Holding ‘to purchase Turkey’s Istinye Park mall in $1 billion deal’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Doha-based firm reportedly secured the deal with one of Istanbul’s largest companies. Qatar Holding is reportedly securing a $1 billion deal to purchase 42%...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar Financial Centre files legal action against First Abu Dhabi Bank

Sana Hussain - 0
The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority QFCRA has commenced legal proceedings in New York to compel First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to pay a...
Read more
Where To Go & What To Do

10th Katara traditional dhow festival to kick-off

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Zanzibar will participate in the festival. Calling all heritage lovers! The 10th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival is...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Family Life

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Qatar court sentences two human traffickers to 10 years in jail

News

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

Sports

Australian women say ‘yet to be contacted’ by Qatar authorities since...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more
00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

DN TV Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life Lesley Walker - 16
Based on personal safety, infrastructure safety, digital security and health security, Qatar's capital ranked 29th out of 50 cities in the latest edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index: Assessing urban security in the digital age.
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.