Qatari football teams stand in solidarity with Palestine amid Jerusalem violence

Israel has been violently attacking unarmed Palestinians for protesting the ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Qatar’s Al Sadd and Al-Arabi expressed their solidarity with Palestine at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium before kicking off the semi-final round of the 49th edition of the Amir Cup on May 9th.

Footage shows members of both teams, wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh while holding an Arabic banner saying “Palestine is in our hearts”.

Current beIN Sports commentator and Egyptian football icon Mohamed Aboutrika also took the time to address the unravelling events in Jerusalem while on air.

“I first want to take the time to salute the people in Jerusalem and I pray that Almight God makes them victorious..They need our prayers and we need their prayers, because they are the most honourable and purest people in our ummah [Muslim community]. May God grant them victory over the occupation,” he said.

Similar sentiments have been shared by millions of people around the world as violence against Palestinians continues to increase in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The weekend saw a series of escalations by Israel, which started with violent attacks at the Al Aqsa mosque on Friday to disperse peaceful protesters demonstrating against the ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

As the spotlight shines on Israeli violence, authorities postponed a hearing on evictions previously planned for May 10 – a move activists believe is designed to distract the world from the protests as well as the expulsion of families from the neighbourhood, which sits at the heart of Jerusalem.

On Sunday, up to 17 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces.

Israeli police also arrested 15 people during a rally in Haifa and violently dispersed protests in Nazareth, Ramallah and the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said up to 90 people were injured on Saturday and at least 205 others on Friday after Israeli forces stormed the holy Al-Aqsa mosque and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians.

Israel has justified its actions as a “response to violence” who had reportedly hurled rocks and other objects at the occupying forces.

As of now, up to 550 people are at risk of being forcibly evicted in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood that is home to 3,000 Palestinians, all of whom are refugees that were forced out of their homes in Palestine during the Nakba in 1948. The native population has resisted settlers since 1972.

Israeli authorities have been attempting to implement what it describes as a “demographic balance” in Jerusalem at a 70-30 ratio by illegally limiting the Palestinian population.

