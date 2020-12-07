Qatari horse rider Al Qadi grabs Big Tour win

Qatari rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi guided Gibria-B to a Big Tour win on the last day of the fifth round of the Longines Qatar Equestrian Tour.
Hamad Nasser Al Qadi bagged QAR 11,250 in prize money after clocking 62.74 seconds using his 9-year-old mare in the 130/140cm competition.
Mohammed Saeed Haidan, astride Miss Chili, ranked second with QR 9,000 prize after he clocked 63.65 seconds.
Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi guided Aslan 99 was ranked third fastest rider in a finishing time of 64.60 seconds and a prize worth QR 6,750.
According to Qatar Sports Press Committee, “seasoned rider Faleh Suwead Al Ajami (Casmir’s Son, 65.69 seconds, QR 4,500) and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi (Electra B, 67.79 seconds, QR3,150) completed the top five in a field of 16 riders.”
Read also: Qatari horses make winning strides at ‘world’s greatest race’
Additionally, Faris Saad Al Qahtani managed to claim the top spot in the Open Class, with what was described as “a brilliant run” with Verenince 2.
Verenince 2, aged 10, clocked 55.46 seconds claiming a prize worth QR6,250 in the 115/120cm competition.
Salman Sultan Al Suwaidi, astride Guilder’s Empire Of The Sun, clocked 64.40 seconds to come in second place and won QR5,000.
Read also: Crowds in Qatar cheer on favorite horses at Emir’s Sword tournament
In addition, Nasser Al Ghazali also impressed with What A Pleasure secured third place worth QR3,750. What A Pleasure clocked 67.01 seconds.
“Abdullah Ali Al Ajeil (Dow Jones 54, 4 faults, 56.90 seconds, QR2,500) and Mohammed Abdulla Juma (Janny, 4 faults, 59.73 seconds, QR1,750) completed the top five,” stated QSPC.
The next round will be held at Al Shaqab Arena from Dec 10-12.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube