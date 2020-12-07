22 C
Doha
Monday, December 7, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatari horse rider Al Qadi grabs Big Tour win

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[Instagram/qatar_equestrian]

Qatari rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi guided Gibria-B to a Big Tour win on the last day of the fifth round of the Longines Qatar Equestrian Tour. 

Hamad Nasser Al Qadi bagged QAR 11,250 in prize money after clocking 62.74 seconds using his 9-year-old mare in the 130/140cm competition.

Mohammed Saeed Haidan, astride Miss Chili, ranked second with QR 9,000 prize after he clocked 63.65 seconds. 

Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi guided Aslan 99  was ranked third fastest rider in a finishing time of  64.60 seconds and a prize worth QR 6,750.

According to Qatar Sports Press Committee, “seasoned rider Faleh Suwead Al Ajami (Casmir’s Son, 65.69 seconds, QR 4,500) and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi (Electra B, 67.79 seconds, QR3,150) completed the top five in a field of 16 riders.”

Read also: Qatari horses make winning strides at ‘world’s greatest race’

Additionally, Faris Saad Al Qahtani managed to claim the top spot in the Open Class, with what was described as “a brilliant run” with Verenince 2. 

Verenince 2, aged 10, clocked 55.46 seconds claiming a prize worth QR6,250 in the 115/120cm competition.

Salman Sultan Al Suwaidi, astride Guilder’s Empire Of The Sun, clocked 64.40 seconds to come in second place and won QR5,000. 

Read also: Crowds in Qatar cheer on favorite horses at Emir’s Sword tournament

In addition, Nasser Al Ghazali also impressed with What A Pleasure secured third place worth QR3,750. What A Pleasure clocked 67.01 seconds.

“Abdullah Ali Al Ajeil (Dow Jones 54, 4 faults, 56.90 seconds, QR2,500) and Mohammed Abdulla Juma (Janny, 4 faults, 59.73 seconds, QR1,750) completed the top five,” stated QSPC.

The next round will be held at Al Shaqab Arena from Dec 10-12. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

SC volunteers celebrated at stadium event

Sana Hussain - 0
Volunteers are heart and soul of any tournament, says Al Khater Hundreds of volunteers for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy attended an event...
Read more
News

Qatar to support thousands of Palestinian refugees with education

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The fund aims to rebuild education systems and provide them with a proper teaching environment. Qatar Fund For Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Calls to rehabilitate ‘healing’ Aamriya sulfur well into thermal resort

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
If proven to be beneficial, it can be developed into a thermal resort. Citizens are calling on authorities to develop the Al Aamriya sulfur well...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

Qatar’s public transport to go green

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.