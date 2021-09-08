Qatari man who went missing for three days found dead

A search party was organised to find 33-year-old Abdulaziz Mutlaq Al-Otaibi who went missing for over three days.

A young Qatari man was found dead on Tuesday evening after members of the community mounted a search party three days after he went missing, local Al Sharq reported.

فيديو يوضح تواد الشباب للبحث عن المتغيب منذ ٣ أيام عبدالعزيز مطلق العتيبي وهو مواليد ١٩٨٨ اخر مكالمه كان متواجد جنوب الوكير

يارب بشّر أهله بعودته سالمًا في أقرب وقت #مفقود_الخراره pic.twitter.com/npxZuAXuPY — سجايا الحمادي (@segoo_8001) September 7, 2021

Abdulaziz Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, 33, was reported missing earlier this week in Al-Kharra area, south of Al-Wukair, where he allegedly made his last call before disappearing.

Dozens of people from his local community assembled in the area to find Al-Otaibi, with news of his disappearance soon making the rounds on social media.

Users used a hashtag to enquire about his whereabouts and update those concerned with any news from the search, while urging on the public to remain vigilant in case of any sightings.

Videos that emerged online showed dozens of cars inspecting the area at night just hours before his body was found.

“A video showing young people searching for the missing person 3 days ago, Abdulaziz Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, who was born in 1988. The last call he called was from south of Al-Wukair,” a Twitter user said.

However, the hashtag quickly turned from calls to action to posts of condolences. It is unclear where he was found and details surrounding his death have not been made public.

“#Al-Kharra_Missing_Person was found dead. Let’s not make up stories that are not yet confirmed and authorities will do what is necessary to find out the reason behind his death. God give patients to his family’s hearts,” one user Tweeted.

