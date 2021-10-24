Qatari national faces rape charges in London court

The Qatari media personnel allegedly attacked a woman at a million pound flat in London.

A Qatari TV director has been accused of repeatedly raping a woman between 11 January and 3 March in a million pound luxury flat in London, British media reports alleged, citing court documents.

The suspect, named by UK authorities as Saleh Almesallam, allegedly assaulted the unnamed woman in a Peninsula Apartments complex flat that he rented in Paddington, Central London.

He also faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after allegedly leaving hist victim with broken bones.

Almesallam reportedly raped the woman for a three month period, engaged in abusive and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, and was accused of four counts of assault as well as one count of threats to kill.

In addition to the charges of rape and assault, the TV director was also charged with crack cocaine and crystal meth possession.

He denies all charges against him and will stand trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court on 29 November.

Speaking in defence of Almesallam, his lawyer, Barrister Robert Berg said: “He is a Qatari national, a man of good character, now being 31 years of age. He is the director of a TV news and sports channel and has held that position for several years”.

Almesallam had reportedly entered the United Kingdom for a tourist visit in December 2020. He is being remanded him in custody ahead of his trial.