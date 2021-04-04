Qatari official wins second term at Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights

A Qatar candidate will fill a vacant seat in the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights following elections in Cairo.

Elections held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo saw Qatar candidate Jaber alHwail filling a vacant seat in the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights.

AlHwail, adviser to the Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, was unanimously elected by parties to the charter. Three new candidates from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Sudan were also elected to take positions at the committee.

The Qatari official said he hoped that the committee would achieve the aspirations of the states in activating the provisions of the Arab Charter, protecting rights and freedoms, and developing the Arab human rights system.

“It is the responsibility of the parties to the charter to implement the rights and freedoms stipulated in its provisions, and to take measures and procedures to ensure the implementation of the final recommendations issued by the committee on the reports of the states parties that have been discussed,” said Al-Hwail.

The Arab Charter Committee’s goal is to follow up the implementation of the provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights approved by the Arab Summit in Tunis 2004. This was ratified by seven Arab countries and established in 2008, and examines reports of the parties based on measures taken to implement the rights and freedoms stipulated in the charter.

The committee’s aim is to uphold the principles contained in the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenants on Human Rights and the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam.

