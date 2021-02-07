Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

The Qatari team of 25 set the Guinness World Record for the most parachuting sequences in canopy formation.
A series of feats performed by Qatar’s skydiving team has been officially certified by the Guinness World Records, the Qatar Air Sports Committee announced.
The team of 25 broke the record for most parachuting sequence in canopy formation in Portugal last month, with the now record holders achieving a total of 5 points.
The move was confirmed a World record on Friday.
The team repeated the record-breaking move at the Qatar’s International Open Parachuting Championship in Qatar, which launched on February 6.
This isn’t the first time Qatar has set a new Guinness World Record.
In September 2020, Kahramaa set the world record for largest drinking water storage in the world, holding over 115 million gallons of drinkable water.
