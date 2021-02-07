23.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: Qatar Air Sports Committee

The Qatari team of 25 set the Guinness World Record for the most parachuting sequences in canopy formation.

A series of feats performed by Qatar’s skydiving team has been officially certified by the Guinness World Records, the Qatar Air Sports Committee announced.

The team of 25 broke the record for most parachuting sequence in canopy formation in Portugal last month, with the now record holders achieving a total of 5 points.

The move was confirmed a World record on Friday.

Read also: Qatar national paragliding team soars into third ranking worldwide

The team repeated the record-breaking move at the Qatar’s International Open Parachuting Championship in Qatar, which launched on February 6.

This isn’t the first time Qatar has set a new Guinness World Record.

In September 2020, Kahramaa set the world record for largest drinking water storage in the world, holding over 115 million gallons of drinkable water.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ministry cancels Sports Day group activities

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Qatar National Sports Day this year is set to look a little...
Read more
News

Turkish police arrest gang members who abducted Qatari businessman for $400,000 ransom

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatari businessman was kidnapped in Iskenderun district in the Turkish province of Hatay and then transferred to Adana. A number of people involved in...
Read more
Top Stories

US agents hacked emails between Sheikha Moza, Michelle Obama for the UAE

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The report stated that the agents were lured into the spying mission, conducted under the guise of patriotism, by reportedly “doubling up their salaries”. American...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

Top Stories

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Top Stories

11-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Qatar amid rising numbers

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.