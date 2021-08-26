40.2 C
Qatari royal’s tweet sparks speculation over Arsenal takeover

By Farah AlSharif

-

[Pexels]

Arsenal fans have been left to speculate a potential takeover after Qatar’s Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Thani tweeted cryptically about the Gunners. 

It seems that Qatar Sports Investment could be setting an eye on a new investment in a European club after a distinguished experience in Ligue 1 with the ownership of Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

A series of cryptic tweets from Qatari royal Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani has sparked mass speculation among Arsenal fans who believe they could indicate a potential buyout of the English Premier League team

Sheikh Khalifa, the former president of the Qatar team Al Arabi, and member of the royal family posted a picture of the Arsenal crest with the caption, saying “the rest of the time.. 7 months.”

Another tweet by Sheikh Khalifa read, “I think it’s time to sell. The situation is getting worse than bad. London red.”

Read also: Qatar’s PSG rejects 160 million euro Real Madrid deal for Mbappe

Almost immediately, fans of the English club responded to the tweets.

“Akhi if you love Allah please buy Arsenal,” one user said. “Wallahi man I’m starving. You can’t blame me,” he pleaded in a subsequent tweet.

Another Twitter user joked: “Ayy bro please buy us Qatar is the best county in the world, I’ll tattoo the qatari flag on my forehead, get the Americans out of our club habibi”.

“Please buy Arsenal from Kroenke’s family and save our football club,” one tweet read, while another simply urged: “Save us”.

Kuwaiti newspaper Alqabas has since reported that Qatar Sports Investment is keen to add a Premier League team onto its portfolio. Arsenal is currently owned by American Kroenke Sports & Entertainment though fans of the club have for years expressed discontentment over its management.

Qatar has garnered massive influence over European football after the purchase of PSG.

