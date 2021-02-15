22.4 C
Doha
Monday, February 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatari runner sprints his way into Tokyo Olympics 2020

By Sana Hussain

-

Top Stories
Musab Adam | Source: Aspetar

The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 will feature a Qatari athlete. 

Qatari athlete Musab Adam solidified his appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 1500-meter race, after winning the qualifying race at Aspire Academy on Sunday.

The Aspire Academy graduate achieved a time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds and 41 milliseconds (3.32.41). Adam sprinted against Jamal Hayran, Ismail Noureddine, and Abdul Rahman Hassan.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 30 to August 8 2021. 

Musab Adam is the latest athlete to join the ‘Al Adaam’ team for Tokyo, along with gold-medallist Mutaz Barshim, Abdel Rahman Samba in the 400-meter hurdles race, Ashraf Al Saifi in the hammer toppling, and Abu Bakr Haidar in the 800-meter race.

Adam had previously won two gold medals at the Asian Youth Championships for the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and the 5,000-meter race hosted by China in Taipei in 2014.

He also won the bronze in the Asian Men’s and Women’s Championships in the 1500-meter sprint that Qatar hosted 2019.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:16

The Round Up 15 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Stories making headlines in Qatar on #TheRoundUp 💡 Qatar to boost Gaza’s electricity supply 📱 New health updates as health ministry adapts to rising cases 🏃‍♂️...
Read more
COVID-19

Essential or non-essential? These services have gone virtual at PHCC clinics

Hala Abdallah - 0
Non-essential clinic appointments are no longer being conducted face to face at PHCC health centres. All non-essential consultations with doctors from the the Primary Health...
Read more
Sports

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers cancelled amid Qatar COVID-19 concerns

Sana Hussain - 0
As concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continue to simmer in Qatar, FIBA said an upcoming tournament has been cancelled. The FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers for...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Sports

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
The park claimed a Guinness World Records title for being the largest of its kind in the world. Qatar has become home to the world's...

Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign

News

ATM upgrades? Where to deposit your new banknotes 

Business

Qatar’s major banks set for wearable payment technology

Technology

Ehteraz rolls out update for vaccine data, tighter quarantine restrictions

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.