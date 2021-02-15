Qatari runner sprints his way into Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 will feature a Qatari athlete.
Qatari athlete Musab Adam solidified his appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 1500-meter race, after winning the qualifying race at Aspire Academy on Sunday.
Congratulations to Team Qatar star Musab Adam who qualified to Tokyo 2020 Olympics after clocking a time of 3:32:41 minutes at 1500m race held in Doha in cooperation with Aspire Academy. @qatarathletics @Aspire_Academy @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V36vk0KlTf
The Aspire Academy graduate achieved a time of 3 minutes, 32 seconds and 41 milliseconds (3.32.41). Adam sprinted against Jamal Hayran, Ismail Noureddine, and Abdul Rahman Hassan.
The Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 30 to August 8 2021.
Musab Adam is the latest athlete to join the ‘Al Adaam’ team for Tokyo, along with gold-medallist Mutaz Barshim, Abdel Rahman Samba in the 400-meter hurdles race, Ashraf Al Saifi in the hammer toppling, and Abu Bakr Haidar in the 800-meter race.
Adam had previously won two gold medals at the Asian Youth Championships for the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and the 5,000-meter race hosted by China in Taipei in 2014.
He also won the bronze in the Asian Men’s and Women’s Championships in the 1500-meter sprint that Qatar hosted 2019.
