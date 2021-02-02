Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi wins Hollywood music award

Khaleeji music artist Fahad Al Kubaisi has won an international award for his song “Yama Qlt Lek.”
Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi has won the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Award (HMMA) for 2020 in Best World Music category.
He received the award for his song “Yama Qlt Lek” and was picked from a list 12 nominees from all over the world.
“I am really happy and grateful to be receiving this award and I would like to thank everyone who helped me to make this dream happen. Thank you very much,” Al Kubaisi said after receiving the award during the virtual event.
HMMA is the first award organisation to honour original music (song and score) in all visual media from around the globe including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries, and special programmes.
