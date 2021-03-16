Qatari start-up Snoonu partners with Microsoft to ramp up digital transformation

Fast growing Qatari delivery service Snoonu joins forces with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation and expansion into new markets.

Microsoft and Qatar based delivery app Snoonu have announced a partnership that will accelerate the start-up’s digital transformation and optimise its operations.

Snoonu will migrate its technological infrastructure to the Microsoft Cloud and begin using Azure Marketplace, a globally used online catalogue for applications and services. Snoonu is expected to grow further after this partnership.

“Microsoft is committed to empowering Qatar’s vibrant start-up ecosystem through leverage of the intelligent cloud,” said country manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf at the signing ceremony.

She also highlighted the importance of start-ups like Snoonu to the digital economy as disruptor, companies that challenge traditional norms and methods.

“This kind of activity intensifies competition, benefits consumers and other businesses, and breeds job creation and economic growth,” Khalaf added.

“We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Microsoft. As one of the fastest-growing 100%-owned Qatari companies, Snoonu aims to continue its expansion in Qatar and expand into new markets. We wholeheartedly believe that the Microsoft Cloud and Azure Marketplace will form the ideal platform for that growth,” said Snoonu CEO Hamad Al-Hajri.

Microsoft has entered into several partnerships and initiatives in Qatar to promote national start-ups. The programmes also plan to lay the foundations for smart cities – a goal of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The multinational technology company is also establishing a dedicated Qatar-based cloud data centre to be launched in 2021 that will allow start-ups and other organisations in Qatar to directly access international markets without hinderance from entry barriers.

