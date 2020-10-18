30.7 C
Doha
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatari student’s diabetes research claims bronze medal in international innovation competition

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Health & TechnologyTechnology

Doha was among 60 countries competing in the international innovation event.

Qatar claimed the bronze medal in the fifth edition of the Korea International Youth Olympiad (KIYO) 2020 on Thursday, a contest catered for aspiring innovators in international schools and universities.

KIYO was held remotely by the World Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs Association (WWIEA) as part of its efforts to raise awareness about innovation. Around 60 countries participated in this years edition of KIYO which took place between September 20 and October 12.

The bronze medal was awarded to Abdul Hadi Jaber Jallab, a student from Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, for his research titled “The Effect of Silver Nanoparticles Socks on the Treatment of Diabetic Foot.”

Jallab’s research was mentored by Sherif Bahgat Al-Sorory, research supervisor, and Thamer Bahgat Al-Sorory, research coordinator.

“There are not enough words to describe how great I feel. When I represent my homeland and win a medal in such a prestigious international event like this, that’s indescribable,” said Jallab.

Jallab’s winning project was based on the significant increase in the number of diabetes patients from 108 million people in 1980 to over 422 million people in 2017, according to the statistics released by the World Health Organization.

Read also: Sheikha Moza joins QF in marking 25-year-anniversary by recognising ’empowering innovation’

Due to diabetics’ proneness to foot ulcers that can lead to amputations and further life-threatening complications, Jallab’s research presented the idea of producing socks with silver nitrate nanoparticles from vegetable sources that can rapidly heal wounds, preventing them from getting infected.

His research mixed concentrations of silver nitrate with watercress extract to produce silver nanoparticles. The socks, containing the nanoparticles, were later placed on a 2-mm deep wound mimicked on the foot of diabetic mice to check the time taken for healing.

The results of the experiment demonstrated that silver nanoparticles are highly effective in healing the wounds.

KIYO aims to foster global leaders through creativity, moral courage and teamwork, while supporting talents that will lead the creative economy era. The contest also works to broaden horizons with the exchange of students from all over the world, seeking young talents who will lead the future intellectual property society.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ministry of Culture and Sports organises drug awareness workshop

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Young entrepreneurs received training on facing negative phenomena in society. The Ministry of Culture and Sports (MCS) launched a two-day program on the use of...
Read more
Technology

QF sees potential use of artificial intelligence for breast cancer screening

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Artificial intelligence (AI) will become more common in breast cancer screening within the next ten years. AI models are being developed and used to predict...
Read more
News

Qatari women at ‘higher risk’ of recurrent strokes, new research reveals

Sana Hussain - 0
A new study on the impact of stroke on the Qatari population has been published in a scientific journal. A first-of-its-kind research on the impact...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Technology

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Top Stories

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

News

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

Saudi Minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

Top Stories Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla on preserving Palestinian heritage through food 

Culture Chereen Shurafa - 0
‘Palestine on a Plate’ author Joudie Kalla talks to Doha News on her contribution to preserving Palestinian heritage through her cookbooks. Joudie Kalla’s most memorable...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

Technology Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a long wait, Apple has finally announced four new 5G-equipped iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday, but how different are they from...
Read more

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

Top Stories Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.