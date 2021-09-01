Qatari technical team onboard first flight to land in Kabul airport

Several countries have been engaging with the Taliban with hopes to resume operations at the civilian side of the Kabul airport.

A Qatari technical team arrived in Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport on Wednesday, sources confirmed to Doha News.

A video that circulated on social media showed the moments a Qatar Airways plane landed at the Kabul airport – the first aircraft to arrive at the facility following the completion of the troop withdrawal on 31 August.

The Qatari jet carried a technical team to discuss the resumption of operations at the airport, sourced confirmed to Doha News. Russian media said a Turkish team was also onboard.

The team launched discussions based on a Taliban request, however no final agreement has yet been reached, the sources added, noting talks are still ongoing at the level of security and operation.

Earlier reports, citing several Taliban officials, said talks between the Taliban, Qatar and Turkey are underway over the provision of technical support at the airport.