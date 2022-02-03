21 C
Qatari women amongst Forbes’ 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen in MENA

By Fatemeh Salari

Forbes’ list of businesswomen in the corporate world featured Qatari faces, a major recognition of Qatari people’s contribution to the global market.

Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser Al-Thani and Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al-Thani have been featured in Forbes 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen list, which identifies business leaders holding some of the most challenging and important positions in MENA. 

Sheikha Hanadi is the founder and chairperson of Amwal as well as founder and CEO of Al-Waab City Real Estate, CEO of Nasser Bin Khaled Al-Thani & Sons Group, and founding chairperson of Q-Auto.

Sheikha Alanoud is the deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

Read also: These Qatar-based innovators made this year’s Forbes ‘Middle East 30 Under 30’ list 

The criteria used in the ranking list depended on a number of factors, primarily the  revenues, assets, market capitalisation, number of employees, achievements, employee satisfaction, corporate social responsibility and the overall editorial line of the companies run by the women.

Forbes’ selection of the 50 businesswomen is heavily reliant on their role in making the region a “globally competitive marketplace.”

Forbes’ 2022 selection of leaders lists representatives of 19 different nationalities and 17 different sectors. The UAE and Egypt “scored the most entries” with seven each, followed by Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, and Oman, with four entries each.

“The banking and financial services sector is the most dominant with 16 entries, followed by diversified conglomerates and the retail sector with six entries each, and the technology sector with five,” Forbes stated.

Researchers in Qatar develop advanced screening tool for genetic diseases

Sheikha Hanadi, placed eighth in the Forbes list, holds an executive MBA from London Business school, a masters degree in Economics from the University of London, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Qatar University.

The businesswoman founded Amwal (formerly known as Qatar Ladies Investment Company), Qatar’s first independent Asset Management Firm, in 1998 and in 2005 she launched the Al-Waab City project, one of the largest privately held real estate projects in the Gulf state.

Sheikha Alanoud, ranked 47th in the distinguished list, previously served as the Qatar Country Representative and Director for Silatech, a Qatar-based social initiative that connects young people to employment opportunities across the Arab region. She is also recipient of numerous honours and awards, including being named as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum.

In her role at QFC, Sheikha Alanoud was instrumental in “driving the organisation’s record growth over the past five years and sustaining [growth] even during the pandemic, increasing by 80% the number of firms registering on the platform in 2020.”

_____________________________________________________________________
