Qataris frustrated with confusion surrounding new retirement law

Whilst the announcement received local praise at the time, confusions have appeared to remain. This was amplified by prominent Qatari cartoonist Mohammed Abdellatif, who published an image of a retired man looking at blurred out questions over the retirement law.
Local confusion
Besides the retirement law, there have been general confusions over a number of other laws in the country.
This was seen during the historic Shura Council elections last year, when the local community said that the electoral laws were unclear. At the time, there were questions over eligibility for voting and running for the elections, the first of their kind to take place in Qatar.
Since the first legislative elected body came into office in October, Qatari social media users called for all Shura Council sessions to be broadcast live. Many said that the move would enable citizens to engage in the meetings and understand the suggestions presented by the Council.
On Monday, Shura Council member Ali Al Attiyah tweeted that he presented members of the body with a proposal over freely communicating with the general public and the media.
In addition to laws, there has been what appeared to be a lack of provision of clear guidelines over several local aspects. This was seen earlier this week at the Abu Samra borer, where long cues of travelers were seen as some were turned back for not having a pre-departure PCR test.
The government later issued clear travel policies, under which it exempted GCC and EU nationals and residents to obtain pre-departure PCR tests, unless the country is under the red list.
The move is believed to be triggered by the scenes of chaos at the crossing.