Qatar’s active Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000

The country has been witnessing a steady decrease in coronavirus cases, indicating an end to the highly-contagious third wave.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the Gulf nation has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since early October, according to new statistics by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

In the last 24 hours, Qatar reported a total of 136 daily infections, only three of which were among returning travellers. The same day also saw 143 recoveries, taking the number of current active cases down to 996.

Meanwhile, the number of people under acute hospital care has fallen to 27 across all Covid facilities in the country, with no new admissions or Covid-related deaths reported on Saturday.

No ICU admissions were also reported, leaving the total number at 3.

The steady decrease in Covid-19 cases and the hopeful dip in hospital admissions might be

an indication that the battle against the highly infectious Omicron variant has finally come to an end— a move officials attribute to Qatar’s high vaccination drive and precautionary measures.

School precautionary measure update

Qatar’s steady control in the rate of infection led to an announcement by the health authorities stating that students aged 12 years and under are no longer required to wear face masks across all public and private schools and kindergartens.

However, those who still wish to wear it can still do so. Meanwhile, non-vaccinated and unrecovered students still need to conduct a home antigen rapid test on a weekly basis per the pre-established procedures.

Authorities called on all students to continue to adhere to all other precautionary measures, affirming its full concern for all the community’s safety and its commitment to ensuring quality education is provided appropriate to all circumstances and developments.

Announcement || Reducing precautionary measures in schools

Vaccination drive

During the past year, Qatar has been armed with a strong vaccination drive in an effort to tackle the worst waves of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, facilities administered around 1,541 doses, taking the number of doses given since the start of the program to 6,538,715.

The total percentage of those who received two doses of the vaccine has reached 88.4%, while the total number of booster doses administered has reached 1,386,619 since their roll-out.

