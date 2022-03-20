Qatar’s active Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000

The country has been witnessing a steady decrease in coronavirus cases, indicating an end to the highly-contagious third wave.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the Gulf nation has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since early October, according to new statistics by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).
In the last 24 hours, Qatar reported a total of 136 daily infections, only three of which were among returning travellers. The same day also saw 143 recoveries, taking the number of current active cases down to 996.
During the past year, Qatar has been armed with a strong vaccination drive in an effort to tackle the worst waves of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, facilities administered around 1,541 doses, taking the number of doses given since the start of the program to 6,538,715.
The total percentage of those who received two doses of the vaccine has reached 88.4%, while the total number of booster doses administered has reached 1,386,619 since their roll-out.
