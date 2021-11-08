25.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Qatar’s Al Amri crowned ‘2021 World King of Drift’ in Egypt

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: Redbull

Omani-born Ahmed Al-Amri represented the maroon and white at this year’s international Red Bull Car Park Drift.

Ahmed Al-Amri has been named the champion of this year’s international Red Bull Car Park Drift, after competing at the final in Egypt on Friday.

Representing Qatar, the Omani-born national took part in the global event that brought together 19 participants from 13 countries.

Jordan’s Abdullah Abu Hussein took second place, followed by Omani Haitham Al-Hadidi in third and Jordanian Anas El-Helou in fourth.

More than 6,000 people attended the event at the Al Manara Arean in the capital Cairo, where cars were seen drifting around the track in the three-heat process.

All 19 drifters participated in the first heat and were graded on their performance in car looks and design, car sound, tire smoke, drifting skills, flippers, spiral gate, and pendulum.

‘King of Drift’: Ahmed Al Amri crowned winner of Red Bull Car Park Drift

At the end of the first heat, Abu Hussein came in first, followed by El Helou and Egypt’s Hisham Al-Khateeb. For the second heat, only the top eight participants qualified.

The second heat ended with Al-Amri on top, followed by the 2016 world champion from Oman Hisham Al-Hadidi, with third and forth places being occupied by Abu Hussein and El-Helou. In the final heat, only four participants qualified.

By the end of the third and final heat, Al-Amri came out victorious.

In October, the drifter claimed the ‘King of Drift’ title for Qatar’s 2021 Red Bull Car Drift, allowing Al-Amri to represent the Gulf state in the world championship.

Hundreds of onlookers had attended that event in Doha’s Katara Cultural Village back in October.

