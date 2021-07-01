Qatar’s Al Annabi smashes Croatia with 3-1 victory ahead of CONCACAF

The team will play another friendly against El Salvador on 4 July before heading to the United States for the Gold Cup.

Qatar national football team defeated Croatia 3-1 in a friendly match at the Aldo Drosina Stadium in Pula as the squad gears up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Al Annabi’s performance and dominance at the match might just be the boost needed ahead of the Gold Cup. The Asian champions have been in Croatia since 12 July to train until 4 July ahead of their departure to the United States.

The matches will take place from 10 July to 1 August, with the first match for the national team scheduled for 14 July at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Read also: Qatari-owned PSG confirms talks to sign Lionel Messi

The squad will include Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Yusuf Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Tariq Salman, Ahmed Suhail, Musab Kheder, Bassam Al Rawi, Homan Ahmed, Boualem Khoukhi, Mohammed Waad, Assim Madebo, Karim Boudiaf, Jassim Gaber, Ismail Mohammed, Abdullah Al Ahrak, Abdullah Marafia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Khalid Munir, Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Sultan Al Braik, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, Hashim Ali, Youssef Abdurisag, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, and Ahmed Alaaeldin.

Qatar is the only invitee at the 13-nation tournament, which puts more pressure on the team to dominate the field. In Group D, Qatar will play against Honduras, Grenada, and Panama.

The winning two teams from the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals on 25 July.

The Gulf country is also the seventh guest nation to compete at the Gold Cup and the first since 2005. Before leaving for the United States, the team will play another friendly against El Salvador on 4 July.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube