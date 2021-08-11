39 C
Qatar’s Al-Khelaifi introduces Messi as newest PSG signing

By Farah AlSharif

[Instagram/@PSG]

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has presented Lionel Messi at a press conference in the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has presented ex-Barcelona star Lionel Messi as the Qatar-backed French team’s newest player during a press conference in the French capital on Wednesday.

“We are delighted that Messi has joined PSG and and we look forward to sharing victory. We will not disappoint PSG fans as we make history. The serious work begins now” said Al-Khelaifi.

Messi said his exit from FC Barcelona, where he had played for the entirety of his professional career, “was very hard, but I’m very happy to come here and can’t wait to start training and join my team-mates.”

The 34 year old Argentinian said that he “had a great desire to win titles and victory with PSG, as well as continuing to grow with the club.”

Al-Khelaifi echoed this sentiment, saying that “everyone knows our goal, which is to win every game and title, and we are close to achieving it. PSG has great ambition and is close to achieving titles”.

Messi said he that his goal was lift a Champions League trophy with his new team.

The legendary forward could not continue with Barcelona after “financial and structural obstacles” made it hard to renew his contract, bidding farewell to his long journey at the Spanish club.

Shortly after after news of his departure broke out, PSG contacted Messi’s representatives to explore the deal that has now reunited him with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

During the press conference, Al-Khelaifi revealed that there was a desire on both sides to go through with Messi’s transfer deal, and “things happened quickly.”

Read also: Lionel Messi agrees to join Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain following Barcelona exit

Countless fans waited around the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris waiting for Messi.

“I’m very grateful – grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press told me about that. I’ve seen things from Spain and the people were already outside in Paris and it was incredible to see them outside in the streets,” said PSG newest number 30.

Journalists chanted his name as Messi posed with his new PSG jersey at the press conference.

While it’s clear the move from Spain was difficult, having friendly faces in PSG’s dressing room, such as former Barcelona star Neymar and fellow Argentinian Di Maria, helped Messi make the move to France.

