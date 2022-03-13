Qatar’s Al Marri wins Medium Tour astride Navaronne

The prestigious tour had total prize money amounting to 80,000 QAR.

Catching the eyes of the judges with his great form and fierce control, Rashid Towaim Al Marri, astride nine year-old mare Navaronne, won the Medium Tour class on Friday during the 12th round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour.

It bags a total prize of 30,000 QAR.

The pair gave all eager fans at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab a great show as went on to finish in a total of 40.29 secs in the jump-off, which saw an entry list of 14 rider-horse combinations.

Nasser Al Ghazali and his ten year old gelding ‘hurry up’ followed second with just 0.08 seconds slower, but still wowed everyone cheering for the Qatari rider as he gave an exceptional performance and showed great posture.

However, taking his revenge just hours after, the champion, along with his mare ‘What A Pleasure’, came first in the Big Tour of Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour’s 12th Round at the same arena. He bagged a prize cheque for 11,250 QAR.

Mohamed Saeed Haidan then came in third place, clocking a total time of 41.29 secs.

As for the team’s Medium Tour, ExxonMobil bagged the winning title, thanks to their riders Cyrine Cherif and Rashid Towaim Al Marri in the line-up amounting to a total time of 146.92 seconds.

Meanwhile, Al Kass took second place with Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (Jazz De Semilly K Z (Dupli), Jaber Rashid Al Amri (Canavaro De Muze (ET), and Nasser Al Ghazali (What A Pleasure) with a total time of 144.24 seconds.

Salam International came third with Hussain Saeed Haidan (Viahipi D’auzay), Hamad Nasser Al Qadi (Nebrasco), and Khalid Sanad Al Nuaimi (Goliat) with a total time of 43.64 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Small Tour class saw Mohamed Jabor Al Naimi emerging victorious with Naville Z in a time of 55.50 secs. Up in second place was Mohamed Nasser Al Qadi with Vlacido in 55.90 secs, while Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi came third with Nenya in 57.64 seconds.

The tour consisted of one round against the clock, 100/115cm with prize money of 20,000 QAR.