Qatar’s amir appoints secretary-general for newly-elected Shura Council

The Gulf state held its first legislative elections on 2 October.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen, the country’s news agency [QNA] reported on Sunday.

This comes a week after Qatar held its first ever elections for the Shura Council, where citizens voted in 30 members of the legislative body for the first time since its inception.

Despite the high voter turnout (63.5%), the final results showed that none of the 26 women running among a list of 233 candidates across 30 districts were elected into the Shura Council.

However, the lack of women and youth in the newly-elected council does not necessarily mean the body will be dominated by elderly men.

While Qataris were able to vote in 30 of the 45 seats, Qatar’s amir will be appointing the remaining 15, suggesting women and youth may be among the final list.

A source with knowledge told Doha News the list of 15 appointed members will be unveiled by the end of October.

The Shura Council was established in 1972 during the time of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was tasked under the amended Provisional Constitution to organise the structure and institutions of the modern Gulf state.

