38 C
Doha
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Shura Council Elections

Qatar’s amir appoints secretary-general for newly-elected Shura Council

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Shura Council ElectionsPoliticsTop Stories
Source: Amiri Diwan

The Gulf state held its first legislative elections on 2 October.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as the Shura Council’s secretary-general, replacing his predecessor Fahad bin Mubarak Al Khayareen, the country’s news agency [QNA] reported on Sunday.

World reacts to Qatar’s first Shura Council election

This comes a week after Qatar held its first ever elections for the Shura Council, where citizens voted in 30 members of the legislative body for the first time since its inception.

Despite the high voter turnout (63.5%), the final results showed that none of the 26 women running among a list of 233 candidates across 30 districts were elected into the Shura Council.

However, the lack of women and youth in the newly-elected council does not necessarily mean the body will be dominated by elderly men.

While Qataris were able to vote in 30 of the 45 seats, Qatar’s amir will be appointing the remaining 15, suggesting women and youth may be among the final list.

A source with knowledge told Doha News the list of 15 appointed members will be unveiled by the end of October.

The Shura Council was established in 1972 during the time of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was tasked under the amended Provisional Constitution to organise the structure and institutions of the modern Gulf state.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Social media, addiction and mental health

Chereen Shurafa - 0
The world’s largest social media platform suffered its most significant outage last week.  WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram recently went down due to an unexpected and...
Read more
Sports

How to get your hands on Qatar F1 tickets

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar has replaced the Australian Grand Prix. Tickets for Qatar's first-ever F1 Grand Prix (GP) race will finally go on sale on Tuesday, with a...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar’s mental health helpline has helped ‘thousands’ since last year

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Health authorities have been taking extra steps to increase awareness on the importance of mental health.  Qatar's mental health line has received more than 37,000...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.